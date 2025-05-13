“There will also be a rare first-class ride in our elegant Victorian carriage on Saturday and Sunday, hands-on experiences for younger visitors where they can meet the drivers and help with shunting using our Port of Par loco ‘Judy’, nostalgic freight re-enactments, recreating typical morning goods traffic like milk churns and newspapers, rare pump trolley rides, working goods trains, and exclusive behind-the-scenes access to our heritage workshop and locos working our steep 1 in 40 gradient – a challenge for steam engines and a spectacle for visitors!