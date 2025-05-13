Bodmin Railway has confirmed that there will be a plethora of events, things to do and events for the family on the weekend of May 16 to May 18 to mark the anniversary.
Organisers have promised that this year’s event will be extra special, with a reunion of a classic trio of GWR branchline locomotives for the first time in seven years, decades on from the times where the units, comprising a Pannier tank, a Prairie tank and auto tank locomotives will run together on the charity’s railway line from Bodmin General to Boscarne Junction and Bodmin Parkway.
A spokesperson for Bodmin Railway said: “Bodmin Railway is thrilled to announce a spectacular Spring Steam Gala taking place at Bodmin General over three unforgettable days May 16 to May 18 celebrating 200 years since the first passenger train with a nostalgic journey back to the golden era of steam.
“This year’s special gala will reunite a classic trio of Great Western Railway (GWR) branch line locomotives—Pannier, Prairie, and Auto-tank—for the first time in seven years. These iconic engines, once the lifeblood of Cornish branch lines, will run together once more in a truly historic line-up.
“Joining Bodmin Railway’s own 5552 and 5553 will be guest engines 7714 and 1450 from the Severn Valley Railway, bringing authentic Cornish steam heritage roaring back to life.
The event promises a full programme of immersive activities across the weekend, including: Unlimited travel with one, two and three day rover tickets for adults. plus kids for a quid
“There will also be a rare first-class ride in our elegant Victorian carriage on Saturday and Sunday, hands-on experiences for younger visitors where they can meet the drivers and help with shunting using our Port of Par loco ‘Judy’, nostalgic freight re-enactments, recreating typical morning goods traffic like milk churns and newspapers, rare pump trolley rides, working goods trains, and exclusive behind-the-scenes access to our heritage workshop and locos working our steep 1 in 40 gradient – a challenge for steam engines and a spectacle for visitors!
Chris Hatton, operations manager at Bodmin Railway added: “This is a special chance to see these classic branch line locomotives running together again. We’re proud to be celebrating Railway 200 with an event that not only honours Cornwall’s rich railway heritage but also brings it to life for a new generation.”
The Spring Steam Gala promises to be a memorable day out for railway enthusiasts, families, and history lovers alike, with more details available on their website.