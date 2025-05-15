AFTER 22 years at the heart of local decision-making, Armand Toms has stepped away from his roles as town and county councillor in Looe, ready to enjoy a slower pace of life.
Known for his tireless commitment and deep-rooted passion for the town, Armand has been instrumental in driving forward countless community projects and improvements.
Now, as he turns the page on his long chapter of service, he leaves behind a legacy of dedication and a town shaped in no small part by his efforts.
“I’ve absolutely loved what I’ve done for the past 22 years,” he said. “The things I’ve done, I’d never have achieved had I not been a councillor.
“I’ve managed to help change national legislation; I’ve been a portfolio holder; I’ve done lots, including twice going to parties at Buckingham Palace and once to No.10. I’m justly proud of what I’ve done, but I’m more proud it has been recognised by my community.”
A fitting retirement party was held for the long-serving councillor, an occasion he said he was taken aback by.
“I can’t thank Sue Pengelly and the girls for what they did,” said Armand. “It was all very humbling. Looe and its people have been my life, so to get that recognition was very special.”
For years, Armand was front and centre when it came to fighting not only for the people of Looe, but Cornwall on a number of matters. However, he acknowledges the time is now right to step back from office and let others take on the baton.
“I’ve enjoyed my role, but I’m getting to an age now where I now want to go away and enjoy time with my family, which I have probably missed out on over the years. I’m off to see my son and the grandchildren in Australia and I can’t wait to spoil them rotten!
“I’ve got other bits and pieces that I want to do, but even though I’ve retired, I’m still there if people need some advice.”
Stepping into Armand’s division at Cornwall Council will be Mark Gibbons, who will be one of a number of new faces set to take office in Truro.
Armand says he will be watching with interest.
“When I first went to County Hall back in 2003, it was a rainbow coalition where everybody worked together under the then leader John Lobb,” said Armand.
“At that time, I had some wonderful councillors tell me how you’d get things done and what to do – I followed exactly what they said, just because it never let me down.
“What disappoints me now – and it’s happened more over the last 15 years – is everything has got more political. I always say ‘by working together we can achieve, by working in opposite directions, we achieve nothing’.
“The way they are going about it now, it’s very much a ‘them and us’ situation and that’s not good. I’d much prefer to have that rainbow coalition where everyone is working together for the better of Cornwall.”