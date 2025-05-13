CLOTHING brand Seasalt Cornwall has surpassed the £1-million mark in its fundraising efforts for mental health charity Mind and partners.
This comes after four years of working together to improve the lives of those living with mental health problems.
What started out as a pledge to donate £100,000 per year for three years (2021 to 2023) has since exceeded all expectations to reach more than £1-million.
The money goes towards supporting the charity's vital work which includes campaigning to reform government mental health policies, improve mental health hospitals and funding young people’s hubs, alongside being a place of contact for people seeking guidance and help.
In addition to its pledged corporate donations, over the years, Seasalt has launched various cause related marketing campaigns to assist with the fundraising efforts.