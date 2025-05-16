THE best McDonald’s in the whole of the country is in Cornwall, according to new research.
A study has shown that the fast-food restaurant at Cornwall Services off the A30 main road is the outlet with the highest percentage of five-star reviews of any McDonald’s in the UK.
Findings from Google reviews data show that 52.42 per cent of customers left a five-star review after visiting the restaurant at Victoria, near Roche, in Mid-Cornwall.
Marc Porcar, boss of QR Code Generator which undertook the research and whose website is at qrfy.com, said of the outlet: “For holidaymakers on their way to or from the South West coast, it may be one to keep in mind for a pitstop and an enjoyable meal for their travels.”