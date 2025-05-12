CONTRACTORS working on the major resurfacing of a main road in Cornwall have had to change their plans following “six separate vehicle incursions into the work site”.
Cormac are undertaking the resurfacing on the A391 distributor road on the east side of St Austell on behalf of Cornwall Council.
Initially, the plan was to keep the Carclaze, Boscoppa, and Bethel roundabouts on the A391 open between 7am and 7pm during the first phase of the project.
This would have enabled direct access to locations east of the road, including the St Austell household waste and recycling centre.
However, the plan has had to be abandoned. Explaining the situation, Cormac said: “Due to safety concerns arising from six separate vehicle incursions into the work site, it was necessary to close these roundabouts fully until the project is completed. We recognise that this may cause inconvenience but our top priority is the safety of our workforce and all road users.”
Meanwhile, aware of concerns over traffic disruption in the town and surrounding district due to the closure of the main road between the Scredda roundabout and the Holmbush Road junction, Cormac said: “We are closely monitoring traffic flows in and around St Austell via driven survey and connected vehicle technology in addition to public feedback. We will continue to monitor and adapt complementary measures to the closure as required.
“Please be assured we working to ensure that this project finishes safely and efficiently, ultimately improving the road network for everyone. Thank you for your patience and support.”
The main road is expected to be closed to traffic until May 30.
In the early stages of the project, the contractors have removed thousands of tonnes of surface material, carried out structural repairs to the lower layers of the carriageway, repaired and adjusted gullies and drainage features, and painted roundabout chevron paving.