DAYS after a poignant day of events to mark the sacrifice of those who fell in World War II as the country marked 80 years since victory in Europe, a day of celebrations provided the finishing touch in Bodmin.
On Saturday, May 10, residents in the town gathered for two events to end the VE Day week, with a street party on Mount Folly accompanied by a pop-up exhibition inside Shire House Suite.
In the Shire House Suite, The Keep, Cornwall’s military museum - which is currently battling to raise the funds to reopen the barracks where they are based - took over Shire House Suite for a pop-up World War II exhibition.
Visitors were treated to a timewarp from the 1940’s, with displays upon displays of artefacts of items from the time, ranging from the clothes worn to photos of Bodmin in the war and gas masks to vintage signs and banners.
Also invited to join in was The Home Front Kitchen Girls, a duo from Holsworthy and Tavistock who were on hand to offer demonstrations and displays involving the food and rations from the time, including the creation of a ‘Victory Cake’ of the type which may have been eaten at the time of the war’s culmination.
Across the road at Mount Folly, so often the centre point for events in the town including the monthly market, the area was transformed into a hive of activity with a street party replete with vendors and further displays, including vintage vehicles and the Bodmin Town Museum.
Musical entertainment was on hand from Rachel Best, providing a note-perfect rendition of classics from the 1940s including Doris Day, Vera Lynn and other artists associated with a time of conflict and celebration.
The two events capped off a spectacular week of VE Day events in Bodmin, coming on the back of events on VE Day itself, Thursday, May 8 which saw the town remember the fallen heroes of the unforgotten war, celebrate victory in the face of tyranny prior to an evening gathering at the Beacon.
A spokesperson for Bodmin Town Council said: “A heartfelt thank you to everyone who helped make our VE Day 80 commemorations so special!
“From the 9am proclamation on Mount Folly, to the moving Remembrance services at the War Memorial and at The Keep, and the Beacon lighting in the evening — what a meaningful day it was.
“We were also thrilled to host a full day of free entertainment on the Folly and to collaborate with The Keep to create a fantastic VE exhibition in the Shire House Suite and Foyer.
“Special thanks to Bodmin Keep: Cornwall's Army Museum, The Lions Club Of Bodmin, Bodmin Rotary, Bodmin Town Band, Derek Coad from Royal British Legion, Brian Crowle, all our wonderful market stall holders, food vendors, entertainers — and everyone who joined us to honour this important day.
“Our team truly enjoyed organising and coming together for VE Day 80 and look forward to what's next.”