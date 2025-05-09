IT was a day to remember in both the literal and descriptive sense as Bodmin came together to give its thanks and mark the sacrifice of those who fell for the freedoms we enjoy today.
The day began with gatherings at the war memorial on Priory Park, Mount Folly and the memorial to those who were killed in the Mill Street bombing of 1942.
This was followed by a poignant service at The Keep, the town’s military museum and former barracks.
Later in the evening, residents of the town gathered at the Bodmin Beacon nature reserve for the lighting of the beacon ceremony.
Army and navy together in remembrance at the Bodmin Keep. Steve Goldsmith (left) and Roy Read (right) stand ready to play their part in the remembrance service. (Picture: Aaron Greenaway/Tindle) (Aaron Greenaway)
Two of the standard bearers present at the event march back into the Bodmin Keep at the end of their service. (Picture: Aaron Greenaway/Tindle) (Aaron Greenaway)
The mayor of Bodmin, Cllr Liz Ahearn is joined by deputy mayor Cllr James Burden, the mayoral party and crews from Bodmin Community Fire Station ahead of the Beacon lighting event (Picture: Aaron Greenaway/Tindle) (Aaron Greenaway)
The lit beacon burns bright in the night at the Bodmin Beacon nature reserve as part of VE Day 80 celebrations (Picture: Aaron Greenaway/Tindle) (Aaron Greenaway)
Gilbert's monument, the 144ft obelisk at the centre of the Bodmin Beacon is lit up red, white and blue to end the day of events marking the 80th anniversary of VE Day. (Picture: Aaron Greenaway/Tindle) (Aaron Greenaway)