THE Saltash community embraced the 80th anniversary of VE Day with a unifying series of commemorative events.
As always, the town’s residents joined as one to help mark the occasion, providing poignant moments of both remembrance and celebration.
Among the highlights were a sold-out concert by the Saltash VE80 chorus and Carlton Big Band at the Wesley Methodist Church, as well as events on the Waterside that included wartime songs followed by a message from the mayor and the lighting of the Saltash beacon in union with the Commonwealth.
There were other events held across the town including a church service and wreath-laying at St Nicholas & St Faith Church, a performance from the Burraton Boys at Ashtorre Rock, while in Forder, villagers came together for a VE Day party.