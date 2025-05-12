THE Saltash community embraced the 80th anniversary of VE Day with a unifying series of commemorative events.

As always, the town’s residents joined as one to help mark the occasion, providing poignant moments of both remembrance and celebration.

At the heart of the celebration was a striking tribute: 80 hand-crafted poppies spelling out “VE” in front of the village’s “Tommy” silhouette, made by Keith Rawlings using recycled 45 rpm vinyl records (Supplied)

Among the highlights were a sold-out concert by the Saltash VE80 chorus and Carlton Big Band at the Wesley Methodist Church, as well as events on the Waterside that included wartime songs followed by a message from the mayor and the lighting of the Saltash beacon in union with the Commonwealth.

Saltash mayor, Cllr Julia Peggs, reads a message to those who had gathered at the Waterside for the VE Day 80 celebrations. Picture: Cornish Times ( )

There were other events held across the town including a church service and wreath-laying at St Nicholas & St Faith Church, a performance from the Burraton Boys at Ashtorre Rock, while in Forder, villagers came together for a VE Day party.

The Union Inn provided a fitting backdrop to Saltash's VE Day 80 celebrations (Cornish Times)
The VE Day 80 beacon lit down on Saltash's Waterside with the Royal Albert and Tamar Bridges in the background (Cornish Times)
The Wesley Methodist Church in Saltash was packed for the special VE Day 80 concert, which included performance from the VE Day80 Chorus and the Carlton Big Band. (Supplied)