It meant that there has been a limited revenue stream for the charity which runs the museum, and with repeated delays to repair works required to allow the museum to reopen, it has issued a warning that it is running on reserves.
The charity pointed the finger of blame at the Ministry of Defence, the building’s owners, for ‘delay after delay’ in the progress required to take ownership of the building and acquire the funding required to repair and renovate the historic building, which is often at the heart of Bodmin’s remembrance events each year.
A crowdfunder has been launched to raise money for the charity.
A spokesperson for Cornwall’s Regimental Museum CIO said: “Bodmin Keep is the historic home of the Army in Cornwall. Built in 1859, it is the place where the volunteer militia rallied for training under threat of invasion by the French; it was the headquarters of the Duke of Cornwall’s Light Infantry; it’s where Cornishmen first enlisted and then were conscripted, for the First World War; where British soldiers trained for World War II and where the US 29th Infantry Division (115th) prepared for D-Day and the Normandy landings. It’s also home of The Light Infantry Archive and a place of Remembrance.
“As we reach the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day, the future of the Keep is in jeopardy.
“In August 2024 structural problems requiring urgent repair were discovered and the building was closed to the public, leaving the museum with no visitors and no ticket sales.
“The charitable trust, Cornwall’s Regimental Museum, has offered to take ownership of the building and secure funds to restore it: a plan which the Ministry of Defence (MOD) has approved. But delay has followed delay.
“Now Bodmin Keep is fighting for its survival: repairs promised for completion by Spring 2025 are on hold, so the museum can’t re-open. Cornwall’s Regimental Museum CIO is using the funds it holds in reserve to survive.
“We have a plan, but we urgently need additional funds to keep operational while we achieve it.
“Many Cornishmen walked through the gates of Bodmin Keep on route to serving their country in times of need. Now we need your support to keep the gates open and to preserve this place of commemoration.”
Chair of Trustees, Pete Champness added: “We’ve reached a crossroads – our ambition is for the Keep to become a flagship Army Museum for Cornwall. Bodmin Keep is a landmark, a piece of Cornish heritage that connects us with our military past, and we want to give it a future.”
The Ministry of Defence has been approached for comment.