A spokesperson for Cornwall’s Regimental Museum CIO said: “Bodmin Keep is the historic home of the Army in Cornwall. Built in 1859, it is the place where the volunteer militia rallied for training under threat of invasion by the French; it was the headquarters of the Duke of Cornwall’s Light Infantry; it’s where Cornishmen first enlisted and then were conscripted, for the First World War; where British soldiers trained for World War II and where the US 29th Infantry Division (115th) prepared for D-Day and the Normandy landings. It’s also home of The Light Infantry Archive and a place of Remembrance.