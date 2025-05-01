A TV chef is set to embark on a 450-mile cycle to raise money for food poverty charities, and her challenge is starting in Cornwall.
Popular television chef Rosemary Shrager will embark on a gruelling 450-mile cycle ride next month, travelling from Land’s End in western Cornwall to the White Cliffs of Dover to raise money for charity.
74-year-old Rosemary hopes her mighty ‘Two Wheels for Meals’ challenge will raise at least £100,000 for Hendy Foundation, the independent charity affiliated with leading car dealer business Hendy Group. Hendy Foundation is organising the cycle challenge and will allocate 100% of all monies raised to local food poverty and food welfare charities across the south of England.
Rosemary will start her epic two-wheel expedition at Lands End on June 1 and aims to finish at The White Cliffs of Dover Gift Shop car park, Langdon Cliffs in Dover 17 days later.
Rosemary said: “I’ve been wanting to do this cycle challenge for more than five years and at last I have found a wonderful group of people who believe in me, in particular, Hendy Foundation, Wispers bikes and Freewheel.co.uk. It has been quite a journey so far, but I’m proud to be doing this challenge for such a worthy cause that is so close to my heart.”
“We’re all so proud of Rosemary and the incredible effort she’s put into her training,” added Rebecca Hendy, chairperson and trustee of Hendy Foundation. “Her determination is truly inspiring, and we have every confidence she’ll take on this challenge and succeed. It’s wonderful to see her so committed to making a difference to such an important cause that sadly affects millions of people.”
To donate to Rosemary’s cycle challenge visit: www.hendyfoundation.org/rosemary-shragers-wheels-for-meals-challenge/