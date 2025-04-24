A noteable Helston family was named after the settlement Trevenen. Its meaning is the settlement of white stones. The Trevenen family made money from mining, and built chapels and schools around Helston. They had a town house in Coinagehall Street, Helston and country houses at Bosahan in the parish of Manaccan and Bonython in the parish of Cury. A road is named Trevenen Road in their honour.