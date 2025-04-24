Bal Trevenen: Bal – mine, Trev – farmstead, Meyn – stones, Gwynn – white,
what3words - ///slouched.burns.listed
Bal Trevenen yw tre vyghan dhe howlsedhes a’n drevesigeth ammeth Trevenen, yn Pluw Wendron. Yn termyn eus passys Bal a wre styrya hwel gans pal yn yeth Kernewek. Yma lies hwel y’n ranndir.
Teylu Hellys nosedhek a veu henwys dyworth trevesigeth Trevenen. Styr yw Trev a’n veyn wynn. An teylu Trevenen a gava arghans dyworth balweyth, ha drehevel chapelyow ha skolyow yn-kerghyn Hellys. I a’s tevo chi tre yn Stret an Koyn, Hellys ha chiow pow orth Bosahan yn Pluw Vanaghan ha Bonython yn Pluw Guri. Fordh yw henwys Fordh Trevenen y’ga enor.
Hedhyw, Trevenen ha Bal Trevenen yw tevesigethow byghan gans nebes chiow hepken.
-----------------------------------
Trevenen Bal is a hamlet west of the farming settlement of Trevenen, in the parish of Wendron. In the past, Bal meant a mine worked by spade in the Cornish language. There are lots of mines in the area.
A noteable Helston family was named after the settlement Trevenen. Its meaning is the settlement of white stones. The Trevenen family made money from mining, and built chapels and schools around Helston. They had a town house in Coinagehall Street, Helston and country houses at Bosahan in the parish of Manaccan and Bonython in the parish of Cury. A road is named Trevenen Road in their honour.
Today, Trevenen and Trevenen Bal are small settlements with only a few houses.
• An Rosweyth is a community organisation which exists to promote the use of the Cornish language. They aim to make the language accessible to all and work in partnership with each other and with organisations across Cornwall to increase use of Cornish in community life. For further information, visit www.speakcornish.com