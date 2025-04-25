Since entering government, Defence Secretary John Healey has given service personnel the largest pay rise in over 20 years, and ensured all Armed Forces personnel are paid the national living wage for the first time. He also agreed a settlement with Royal Fleet Auxiliary personnel. We have made sure armed forces veterans and their families will get priority access to social housing and set aside £3.5-million to aid homeless veterans - funding mental health care, job support and independent living. We have also legislated to recruit an Armed Forces Commissioner – an independent champion for forces and their families.