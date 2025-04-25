It’s always a pleasure to spend time back in the constituency, and Easter recess gave me the chance to get out and about across South East Cornwall. There’s nothing quite like speaking with people face to face, hearing directly what’s going well and where things need improving. As always, I came away feeling proud of our community and reminded of just how much is happening right on our doorstep.
One of the highlights was a visit to Looe Shedders, a fantastic local group that brings people together through shared projects, often for the benefit of the community. It’s about more than building things though. It’s a place for company, conversation and connection, especially for people who might be feeling isolated. Groups like this are a lifeline for many, and they show how powerful community-led mental health support can be. Labour is pushing for better mental health services across the country, but we also need to back grassroots groups like the Shedders who are already doing amazing work.
I also had the chance to help officially open the brand new swimming pool at Tregoad Holiday Park. It’s great to see a local business investing in something that brings benefits to both visitors and the community. Tourism is such a key part of our local economy, and it’s vital we do it well and sustainably. This month I was pleased to hear how Labour are working to support businesses that are thinking about the long term in their Plan for Change. New proposals to cut red tape would give local tourism businesses more flexibility to work together and offer better-value staycation packages for families and visitors.
Alongside visits like these, I held a constituency surgery in Saltash where local residents raised a number of important concerns, particularly around farming, housing and access to healthcare. I spoke with farmers who have been affected by the current review of the Sustainable Farming Incentive (SFI) scheme. These are hardworking people trying to do the right thing for the land and their livelihoods, and I’ve taken these concerns directly to DEFRA as part of my ongoing work on this issue. Please do get in contact if you’ve been directly affected.
Housing also came up several times. People are worried about the lack of affordable homes, the pressure on local services, and the quality of rented housing. Labour plans to build 1.5-million homes over five years, reform planning rules, and make better use of ‘grey belt’ land. We’re also committed to strengthening renters’ rights, banning no-fault evictions and improving standards. I’ve also spoken to landlords, and it’s important policy takes into account both renters and those providing quality homes.
Access to GPs and dentists continues to be a challenge. Labour’s plans to reform the GP contract and expand dental access will be vital.
I’ve also received a lot of correspondence about the government’s proposed welfare reforms. I’ll be holding another surgery in Liskeard in May on this subject. If you would like an appointment, please contact my office to book.