One of the highlights was a visit to Looe Shedders, a fantastic local group that brings people together through shared projects, often for the benefit of the community. It’s about more than building things though. It’s a place for company, conversation and connection, especially for people who might be feeling isolated. Groups like this are a lifeline for many, and they show how powerful community-led mental health support can be. Labour is pushing for better mental health services across the country, but we also need to back grassroots groups like the Shedders who are already doing amazing work.