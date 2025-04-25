One of the biggest issues raised with me time and time again on the doorstep - and one we can make real progress with - is the housing crisis. Here in Cornwall, we currently have more than 22,000 families on the housing wait list, while at the same time, we have 16,000 second homes, many of which sit empty for much of the year. This growing inequality is exactly why I entered politics as a teenager, and now as North Cornwall’s MP, I’ve been working hard to make change happen. My proposed ‘AirBnB Bill’ would close the loophole that allows second homeowners here in Cornwall to avoid paying council tax altogether, by pretending their properties are holiday lets. It’s about time we restore some fairness to the system, and give young local families a fighting chance to get onto the housing ladder and be able to stay in the same communities they grew up in.