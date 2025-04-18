With just under two weeks to go until the Cornwall Council local elections on May 1, momentum is really building.
We have a strong team of hardworking, community-focused Liberal Democrat candidates standing here in North Cornwall, and I truly believe we now have the opportunity to deliver the change our communities so urgently need. After years of waste, controversy, and mismanagement under the Conservatives, from the £1-million blown on the Newquay Airport sale debacle to the unchecked rise in second homes, many people I speak to know it's time for a fresh start.
This week, I raised the staggering fact that second homes in St Minver now make up around 44 per cent of all housing in the village - the highest in all of Cornwall. It’s a statistic that should alarm anyone who cares about the future of our communities. After speaking to residents it was clear that local people are fed up with being priced out of their own towns and villages. That’s why I’ll continue pushing forward my ‘AirBnB Bill’, and why we need Cornwall Council representatives who will back bold action on housing - not just make excuses.
I also raised concerns about a situation in St Eval around the privately-owned community playing field. This space is a vital community asset, and the will of the parish council isn’t seeming to be respected. I’ve now officially written to the company who owns the land, asking for a meeting to discuss this issue further.
Turning to transport issues here in North Cornwall (a very common theme since my election) I’ve written to the Rail Minister this week to raise the serious accessibility issues at Bodmin Parkway station. I’ve seen with my own eyes how disabled passengers have been carried up steps and over the footbridge just to access the London-bound platform, for trains that journey to the rest of the country. It’s disgraceful. We need urgent upgrades to ensure the station meets the needs of everyone, and I’ll keep pushing for answers until we see a plan for action.
On the sewage crisis, things are continuing to spiral. This week, yet more reports highlighted how 36 Cornish beaches have had sewage dumped into them, even as water bills continue to soar. I’ve spoken to constituents who have even had their water bills rise in the range of 150 per cent and more, which is completely unacceptable. I’ve called again for South West Water’s CEO, Susan Davy, to resign over this - and I’m not backing down. Her company’s repeated failings are unforgivable, and I’ll keep pushing both Ofwat and DEFRA to take real action.
And finally, many of you may have seen that the Liberal Democrat Leader, Sir Ed Davey, visited our constituency this week, and was out supporting our candidates in Bude and surrounding areas. From carer support to coastal infrastructure, this team really understands the needs of the area - and I’m looking forward to seeing what we can achieve together after May 1.
That’s it for now - so I hope you all have a wonderful week.