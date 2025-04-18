This week, I raised the staggering fact that second homes in St Minver now make up around 44 per cent of all housing in the village - the highest in all of Cornwall. It’s a statistic that should alarm anyone who cares about the future of our communities. After speaking to residents it was clear that local people are fed up with being priced out of their own towns and villages. That’s why I’ll continue pushing forward my ‘AirBnB Bill’, and why we need Cornwall Council representatives who will back bold action on housing - not just make excuses.