We have suffered for so long with some of the highest ambulance waiting times in the country and the government’s focus on putting £22-billion back into the NHS is starting to see tangible benefits, not just for us here in Cornwall but throughout the UK. Here in Cornwall, we have seen a drop of almost 2000 in the waiting lists between July 2024 and January 2025. That includes 728 fewer patients also having to wait more than 18 weeks.