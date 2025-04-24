OF ALL international crises, constituents continue to show consistent concern about the distressing situation in Gaza, the West Bank and Israel; and are anxious the UK government constructively supports peace initiatives, the return of remaining hostages, ending the conflict, and killing, and for a lasting peace.
There will of course always be keyboard warriors who assert we should keep out of foreign affairs, concentrate on our problems and leave Israelis and Palestinians to themselves. However, the UK has a substantial Middle East legacy, contributed to shaping the country, its borders and (divided) communities. The UK holds a pivotal role in the United Nations, is a significant trading partner and arms supplier, our military base in Cyprus monitors and militarily intervenes, and thousands of our citizens have strong family and other ties with Israelis (including my own) and Palestinians.
I was invited to spend the last week visiting the West Bank and Israel, hosted by a non-governmental organisation promoting peace in the Middle East; with Shockat Adam MP (Independent Alliance – Leicester S). A week earlier two fellow MPs were deported before entering Israel. We’d half-anticipated the same. However, I’d requested Foreign Office support, to ensure the Israeli government had time to reflect on our intended arrival. Although I was initially sent back at Tel Aviv Border Control and detained, I contacted the Consulate and was permitted after a short wait.
We met many very pleasant Israeli and Palestinian people, medics, Knesset Members, lawyers, human rights campaigners, refugees, as well as many checkpoint soldiers, security guards etc.
I saw that Israel is an apartheid state. There are broadly two communities of people. Group A live in relative prosperity, with the facilities of a civilised western country. Whether by law or convention, they enjoy better health services, schools and public services, travel on better buses and trains, and have democratic rights to vote for their government. However, those in Group B have severely limited opportunities, significant restrictions on rights and freedoms and have no vote for the government which determines their rights and quality of life.
Seeking a peaceful resolution after decades of conflict can only work if it benefits both Israelis and Palestinians. Achieving this will require a major political change and herculean diplomatic effort.
I suggest a “Two Stage Solution” (rather than the “Two State Solution” proposed by others – including me till this visit). There will be no resolution to the conflict until the apartheid state is dismantled and for full democracy to be established for all. It would be based on:
- Votes for all (including all Palestinians) and a general elction;
- A truth and reconciliation process.
To support this the UK government must:
- Promote equality, equal rights and votes for all.
- Encourage Israel to adopt a path of peace, and to introduce sanctions until it does.
- Agree that Palestinians and Israelis have equal rights to statehood.
- Stop all arms supplies.