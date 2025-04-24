There will of course always be keyboard warriors who assert we should keep out of foreign affairs, concentrate on our problems and leave Israelis and Palestinians to themselves. However, the UK has a substantial Middle East legacy, contributed to shaping the country, its borders and (divided) communities. The UK holds a pivotal role in the United Nations, is a significant trading partner and arms supplier, our military base in Cyprus monitors and militarily intervenes, and thousands of our citizens have strong family and other ties with Israelis (including my own) and Palestinians.