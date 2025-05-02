But, whilst we should celebrate the prospect of change, we also need to ensure our water reforms have real teeth. Despite the continued poor performance, the new Water (Special Measures) Act, which we brought into law this Spring, is already, by their own admission and that of the regulator which depends on fines for £6 of every £7 of its funding, shifting the ground beneath the feet of underperforming companies like South West Water. I wrote to residents last week outlining the action I’m taking to make sure this law doesn’t sit gathering dust — and to set out exactly what I expect from our regional water supplier.