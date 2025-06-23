The day will kick off at 10.30am with an opening ceremony featuring dance performances and a mass warm-up, setting the tone for an action-packed schedule of friendly competition and celebration. Pupils will then walk to a range of nearby venues – including Liskeard Leisure Centre (Lux Park) and Liskeard’s cricket, tennis, bowls and rugby clubs – for the sporting events, which run from 11.30am to 2.30pm. The games will conclude with medal presentations from 2.30pm to 3pm.