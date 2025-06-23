HUNDREDS of children from across Cornwall are preparing to take part in this year’s eagerly anticipated Cornwall School Games, which will take place on Wednesday, June 25 at Liskeard School & Community College.
The day will kick off at 10.30am with an opening ceremony featuring dance performances and a mass warm-up, setting the tone for an action-packed schedule of friendly competition and celebration. Pupils will then walk to a range of nearby venues – including Liskeard Leisure Centre (Lux Park) and Liskeard’s cricket, tennis, bowls and rugby clubs – for the sporting events, which run from 11.30am to 2.30pm. The games will conclude with medal presentations from 2.30pm to 3pm.
This year’s summer games will bring together around 1,000 children from 50 schools across Cornwall. For many of the young participants, this will be their first opportunity to represent their school in a sporting competition. The event strongly promotes inclusion and encourages students of all abilities to get involved.
Funded by Sport England and delivered nationally by the Youth Sport Trust, the Cornwall School Games are locally coordinated by Active Cornwall and hosted by different communities each year.
The Liskeard event is part of a broader programme which engages more than 15,000 young people – around 20 per cent of all pupils in Cornwall – in over 25 sports throughout the year, with support from more than 300 young Games Makers and volunteers.
Organisers describe the games as a vital opportunity for children to be physically active, develop confidence, and experience the excitement of competitive sport in a supportive environment.
“It’s more than just sport,” said a spokesperson for Active Cornwall. “It’s about building confidence, friendships and a sense of pride in representing your school. These are moments many young people will remember for years.”
