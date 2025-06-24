A HOUSE in Bodmin was completely destroyed by fire late on Monday night (June 23) after a blaze broke out around 10:50pm.
Initially two fire engines from Bodmin and a wholetime officer first attended the scene. However, crews found the property fully alight, with concerns that people might be inside.
The incident was quickly scaled up, leading to the deployment of additional fire engines from Lostwithiel, Wadebridge, St Dennis and Liskeard, as well as specialist support from Launceston and St Austell. An aerial ladder platform from Newquay was also brought in to assist.
Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus battled the flames using hose reel and main jets.
Police, National Grid and Wales & West Utilities also attended. A fire investigation will be carried out to determine the cause.
