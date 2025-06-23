THE Callington Youth Project Group is bursting with excitement as they today announced the successful purchase of The Vault Youth Centre building.
After more than a year of tireless fundraising, determined campaigning and overwhelming community support, the group has finally crossed the finish line.
With the final grant received last Friday, solicitors moved quickly to exchange contracts and complete the deal, ensuring The Vault now belongs to the young people of Callington.
This isn’t just a property purchase — it’s a game-changer for the town’s youth, securing a permanent, purpose-driven space where they can grow, connect, and thrive for generations to come.
The victory comes thanks to a remarkable wave of support from the community, local organisations and funders. Callington Town Council and Cornwall Council were key players, providing vital funding and encouragement. Cornwall Council’s support came through the Community Levelling Up Programmes, which is part of the Good Growth Programme, which is delivering the UK Shared Prosperity Fund in Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly.
“This is a fantastic outcome and marks the end of over a year of hard work by our trustees and supporters,” said Paul Carey, chair of CYPG, which was established in late 2021 after the founding trustees came to realise there was a lack of facilities for young people in the town.
“Owning our own property means we can continue to provide the services we offer without fear of closure. We are very grateful for the support provided through Cornwall Council and their administrative teams and to Callington Town Council for their grant.
“Our twice-weekly drop-in sessions have proved very popular with our young people - with attendance levels routinely between 30 and 60 young people. Our plan is to increase the number of days per week we hold these sessions and also set up some special additional workshops covering subjects of interest to our young people. For these we will certainly need additional volunteers.”
Since launching their campaign last year, the team has been unstoppable, driven by a shared vision of providing a safe, inspiring and permanent space for the town’s young people. That determination has now paid off.
The initial focus will be on improving the ground floor - home to the bustling youth club - with some small but meaningful upgrades that will enhance the environment and services on offer.
In the longer term, the charity has big plans. The upper floors of the building, once the home of the shopkeeper’s family who ran the business below, will be transformed into four self-contained flats for young people. This bold move will not only preserve the building’s legacy but also provide secure housing opportunities.
A symbolic handing over of the keys will be held on Friday, July 18.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.