IN celebration of Armed Forces Week 2025, Landmarc Support Services (Landmarc) and the Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO) have come together to raise the Armed Forces Day flag at Tregantle Training Camp on Cornwall’s Rame Peninsula.
The symbolic event is part of a nationwide tribute to honour the service and sacrifice of military personnel, veterans, reservists, cadet volunteers and their families.
Flag-raising ceremonies are taking place across Defence Training Estate (DTE) sites throughout the UK this week, with both military personnel and civilians in attendance. The initiative highlights a unified show of support for the Armed Forces community, underscoring the ongoing commitment of both Landmarc and DIO to those who serve.
As a key partner of DIO, Landmarc delivers essential support services that enable the UK Armed Forces to live, work and train effectively on the Defence estate.
Reinforcing its dedication to the Armed Forces Covenant, which was re-signed in 2024 , Landmarc has announced an extension of its guaranteed interview scheme. Now, military spouses, civil partners and long-term cohabiting partners who meet basic job criteria will be guaranteed an interview, promoting fairer access to employment opportunities.
Mark Neill, Managing Director at Landmarc and a veteran himself, commented: “We’re proud that over 25 per cent of our workforce has a military background. By expanding our guaranteed interview scheme, we’re recognising the loyalty and resilience of Armed Forces families, while strengthening our support for the wider military community.”
Brigadier Hatcher, Head of Overseas and Training Region at DIO, added: “Armed Forces Week offers an important moment to show appreciation and boost morale across our military communities. Raising the flag with our partners at Landmarc is a meaningful way to honour their contributions and unite the public in support.
The events form part of a broader nationwide celebration leading up to Armed Forces Day on Saturday, June 28, recognising the vital role the Armed Forces play in national life.
