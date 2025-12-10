A TEENAGER from Bude had his Christmas wish come true after he was given exclusive behind the scenes access to the Eden Project.
Last week, Hall for Cornwall (HfC) teamed up with the Eden Project to make a very special wish come true for local lad, Tom Knight.
This year, HfC’s Cornwall Playhouse Productions pantomime, Aladdin, is a magical race across the skies, packed full of the power of wishes - so HfC launched a campaign inviting people to make a wish and see what might happen.
Young and Talented Cornwall wished for recent grant recipient Tom to meet the team at the Eden Project and to feel inspired on his journey of learning.
Tom, a budding engineer with a keen interest in geothermal energy and sustainability, was welcomed to Eden by Dr Jo Elworthy, director of interpretation, science and engagement, and Peter Jones, director of horticulture. Jo has been with Eden from the very beginning and has more then 40 years’ experience in science engagement. Peter has recently joined the team following 19 years at the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS), most recently as garden manager for the Hardy Ornamental department at RHS Garden Wisley in Surrey.
They greeted Tom and welcomed him for lunch to discuss renewable energy sources, Eden as a pioneer in its field, and Tom’s ambition to one day work for a geological engineering company that holds sustainability as a top priority.
Then came a private tour around the biomes with Jo and Peter, diving deep into the wonders of plants and visiting the Lookout with its breathtaking aerial views of the rainforest below, followed by a visit to the Core building - home to Eden’s Invisible Worlds exhibition. Tom’s magical day was rounded off with a Cacao experience.
Tom commented: “I had an amazing day, and it was great to meet so many inspiring people. I now appreciate more how plants work and understand how complex these processes are. I was particularly interested in the bacteria that could break down waste and generate electricity in the process. It was so interesting to hear how the staff are working together to provide a sustainable future for Eden and beyond.”
Mr Jones said: “It was such an honour to meet Tom and give him a guided tour of the Eden Project, and a deeper insight into how we combine science, innovation and storytelling. As an educational charity, nurturing curiosity and passion for sustainability like Tom’s is a fundamental part of our mission. We hope he found the day as inspiring as we did getting to meet him and wish him the best of luck in pursuing his interests.”
Aladdin executive producer and HfC CEO Julien Boast added: “Our Aladdin is full of magic, wonder, and wishes. We've even got the brilliant Dawn French voicing the most famous wish-granter of them all - the Genie. We’re thrilled we could make a wish come true for Tom with the team at the Eden Project and look forward to bringing the magic to audiences as the show opens this week.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.