FOR the fourth year running, Adrenalin Quarry near Liskeard is hosting an open water swimming event to raise money for charity.
This year’s “Jim’s Swim” on Saturday, June 28, organised by local councillor Jim Candy, encompasses some exciting changes.
The first 50 participants to register will get a free quality swim hat to keep as a memento, while Adrenalin Quarry are donating a voucher for a zip wire ride to any swimmer who raises over £100 on their own JustGiving page.
Beneficiaries this year include Cornwall MIND based locally in Bodmin. Every £10 raised for the charity will pay to answer a call from someone in need, £50 provides one-to-one support, while £100 pays for a space on a course.
Jim said: “I didn’t learn to swim until I retired from farming, but soon realised the benefits of swimming all year round for my mental well-being.
“I have suffered with poor mental health and used to hide the fact that I was unwell, but now find it helps to be open about it.”
“I swim with three local groups, Looe Sea Swimmers, Bodmin Bluetits and Millie Chilly Swimmers, as it’s important to swim with others for safety.”
