THE Bishop of Truro, the Right Reverend David Williams, will visit Saltash this Sunday (June 29) for a special day of worship and community gathering.
All six churches across the United Benefice – covering five parishes – will come together for two key services, celebrating unity and fellowship.
The morning service begins at 10.30am at SS Nicholas and St Faith Church, where the Bishop will lead the congregation. This will be followed by a bring-and-share lunch, giving everyone a chance to connect over food and friendship.
In the evening, at 5.30pm, St Mary’s Church in Botus Fleming will host a Choral Evensong featuring a special choir formed from singers across the parishes. Refreshments will be served afterward in the hall.
All are warmly encouraged to attend both services and support this joyful community occasion.
