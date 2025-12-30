A LIFETIME of dedication to grassroots sport has been recognised as Bill Ryan has been awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM) in the King’s New Year Honours List for services to rugby in Cornwall.
The honour crowns more than 50 years of service to Saltash Rugby Football Club, a club he helped to found and nurture from its earliest days into the thriving, community-focused organisation it is today.
His influence has spanned generations of players, volunteers and supporters, helping to establish rugby as a cornerstone of sporting life in Saltash and beyond.
Reacting to the award, Bill said he was both surprised and deeply honoured to receive the accolade.
“I was honoured to learn that I have been awarded the British Empire Medal for services to rugby, Saltash and to the CRFU in the New Year’s Honours list,” he said. “It came as a complete surprise and I wish to thank those who submitted and supported my nomination.”
While grateful for the recognition, Bill was quick to highlight the collective effort behind the club’s success. He paid tribute to the “many, many people” who have given their time and energy over the years to build the club, grow its youth academy and establish a successful women’s team.
He also acknowledged the challenges faced by modern grassroots sport, noting that despite increasing protocols and pressures, the club remains committed to securing its future.
“There have been many challenges along the way, and there will be more to come,” he added. “But the camaraderie, fun and friendships along the way have made it all worthwhile.”
A club spokesperson said the award was richly deserved and a moment of immense pride. They described Bill as the foundation on which Saltash RFC was built, crediting his vision, leadership and selfless commitment for creating not just a rugby club, but a family.
