POLICE have been stepping up their presence on buses across South East Cornwall in a bid to crack down on disruptive and inappropriate behaviour.
Plain-clothes officers have been riding services between Saltash, Looe and Torpoint, keeping a close eye on passengers and targeting actions that could make others feel unsafe – such as repeated unwanted attention, harassment or drunken and disorderly conduct.
Inspector Ned Bowie, who leads neighbourhood policing in the area, said the operation was largely positive, but emphasised the need for vigilance.
“The officers reported that overall, the atmosphere was very positive and there were no signs of predatory or concerning behaviour on this occasion,” he said. “Whilst this was a positive, we are aware that this behaviour can and does happen. That’s why we’ll continue to carry out plain clothes operations like this in 2026, at different times and on different routes.”
Insp Bowie stressed that the force remains committed to tackling serious violence, including sexual offences and crimes targeting women and girls.
“Plain clothes operations are another tactic that our officers use to pursue perpetrators, deter offending and ultimately create safer spaces for everyone,” he added. “We continue to work closely with our partners, including bus companies, to gather intelligence and take action against those causing harm.”
Police are urging passengers to report any behaviour that makes them feel unsafe. Immediate threats should be reported by calling 999, while non-emergencies can be reported via 101 or online through the Devon & Cornwall Police portal.
These targeted patrols reflect a broader drive to protect communities and ensure public transport is safe for all passengers.
“We want everyone travelling on buses in South East Cornwall to feel secure,” Insp Bowie said. “Our officers are determined to prevent incidents before they happen and to take action against anyone threatening the safety of others.”
