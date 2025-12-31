The race will raise vital funds for Becky, a Saltash Phoenix player, and her partner Lee Seymour, who are supporting their two-year-old daughter Isabelle as she receives 24-hour specialist care for complex medical needs. Every penny raised will go directly to the family.
Festivities begin at Saltash Rugby Club, where registration opens at 10am ahead of a noon start. The pram-powered procession will wind its way through Saltash, stopping at pubs along the route before finishing back at the club for celebrations.
Entry is £5 per person with no team limits, and participants are encouraged to bring decorated prams, bold costumes and plenty of festive flair to help make a difference for a deserving local family.
Timetable
12pm – race start;
12.10pm – Rodney;
12.30pm – Saltash Sailing Club;
12.40pm to 1pm – Union Inn;
1.10pm – Two Bridges;
1.20pm – Railway;
1.30pm – Saltash Social Club;
1.40pm to 2pm – Brunel;
2.25pm – Cecil;
2.50pm – Ploughboy;
3pm and onwards – Saltash Rugby Club.
