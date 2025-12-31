SALTASH is gearing up for a high-energy start to 2026 as the New Year’s Day Pram Race returns, with organisers from the local rugby club confirming the full route for the popular charity event.

The race will raise vital funds for Becky, a Saltash Phoenix player, and her partner Lee Seymour, who are supporting their two-year-old daughter Isabelle as she receives 24-hour specialist care for complex medical needs. Every penny raised will go directly to the family.

Festivities begin at Saltash Rugby Club, where registration opens at 10am ahead of a noon start. The pram-powered procession will wind its way through Saltash, stopping at pubs along the route before finishing back at the club for celebrations.

Entry is £5 per person with no team limits, and participants are encouraged to bring decorated prams, bold costumes and plenty of festive flair to help make a difference for a deserving local family.

Timetable

12pm – race start;

12.10pm – Rodney;

12.30pm – Saltash Sailing Club;

12.40pm to 1pm – Union Inn;

1.10pm – Two Bridges;

1.20pm – Railway;

1.30pm – Saltash Social Club;

1.40pm to 2pm – Brunel;

2.25pm – Cecil;

2.50pm – Ploughboy;

3pm and onwards – Saltash Rugby Club.