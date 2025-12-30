POLICE are appealing for information after a wave of graffiti attacks carrying an aggressive message about artificial intelligence left communities across South East Cornwall waking up to damage and distress over the Christmas period.
Devon and Cornwall Police has launched an investigation after receiving at least 15 reports of criminal damage in Looe, Widegates, Hessenford, Downderry, Polbathic and Crafthole.
Homes, small businesses and other buildings were targeted overnight, with walls sprayed with the message: “AI! Will replace you!”
The vandalism occurred during what should have been a quiet festive break, with incidents believed to have taken place late at night or in the early hours of Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day. Many residents discovered the graffiti on Christmas morning, turning what should have been a time of celebration into one of anger and upset.
Both publicly and privately owned properties were targeted, with the scale and spread of the attacks suggesting they may be linked. Police believe there could be further incidents that have not yet been reported and are urging anyone affected to come forward.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said officers are actively following lines of enquiry and stressed that public help could prove crucial.
“We have received 15 reports of criminal damage committed in the areas of Polbathic, Seaton, Downderry, Hessenford, Widegates, Crafthole and Looe,” the spokesperson said. “All occurred sometime on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day or Boxing Day and all are thought to have been committed late at night or in the early hours.
“Both publicly and privately-owned buildings and structures have been targeted.
“Enquiries are ongoing. We urge anyone who has been the victim of such damage to report it to us; you may have vital information that could assist. We believe there are several further related offences that haven’t yet been reported. Anyone with information is also asked to get in touch.
“We are particularly interested in hearing from anyone who may have CCTV or doorbell footage of people or vehicles seen in suspicious circumstances in these areas during the times in question.
The graffiti has sparked strong reactions locally, with residents condemning the damage and questioning the motive behind the slogan. Property owners now face the cost and inconvenience of cleaning up defaced walls, while some business owners say the attacks have left them feeling targeted and unsettled during an already challenging trading period.
Cornwall councillor for Looe East and Deviock, Mark Gibbons said: “If someone wants to make a point about jobs, technology or anything else, there are legal and more effective ways to do it. Targeting residents and small businesses like this achieves nothing.
“Like many, I’m angry and upset at the distress that’s been caused – and the costs people will now have to bear as a result of this idiotic action.”
Police have asked anyone with information to contact them via the Devon and Cornwall Police website or by calling 101, quoting reference number 50250328700. Those who wish to remain anonymous can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers online or by calling freephone 0800 555 111.
