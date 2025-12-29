CORNWALL is set to welcome 2026 with a bang tomorrow night with a series of spectacular fireworks displays to help ring in the New Year.
Celebrations are set to unfold as residents and visitors alike prepare to party the night away in towns and villages across the county.
Towns like Looe, Newquay and St Ives will be coming alive with music, lights and fancy dress, all helping to provide that friendly community feel.
Take a look to find out what's going on around the county:
Looe
Two firework displays will be taking place in Looe on New Year’s Eve. The first one takes place at 6pm, while the second at midnight for those revellers who want to welcome the new year.
There will also is a family disco at the Quayside Centre on West Looe Quay, running from 5 to 7pm, with a pause to see the first firework display of the night.
From 7pm to midnight, there will be a DJ with support act and local band Fractur are performing. This will be followed by the main event, with The Duskies playing out 2025 ahead of the midnight fireworks.
Newquay
There will be fireworks display at midnight on New Year’s Eve overlooking Newquay bay.
Great viewing spots from the harbour itself, Central Square, and the Killacourts are perfect for gathering together and joining the countdown.
The celebrations will offer a night packed with fancy dress, live music, DJs, buzzing bars and pubs, and a spectacular midnight moment by the sea to welcome the New Year.
St Ives
The town will transforms into a vibrant hub of excitement, creativity, and community spirit.
The highlight of the evening will be the spectacular midnight fireworks display at Banjo Pier, lighting up the St Ives coastline as the town welcomes in 2026 together. Prime viewing spots include East Looe Seafront, Pennyland and West Looe Quay.
This year’s fireworks are once again designed and delivered by local experts Celebration Pyrotechnics, whose displays have become a signature moment of St Ives’ celebrations.
St Ives’ bars, pubs, and restaurants will be open late, creating a lively and welcoming atmosphere throughout the town.
Truro
Two fireworks displays are taking place on the evening of December 31.
The first is a family fireworks display, which will be held at 7.30pm, followed by the traditional fireworks display which begins just before midnight. Members of the public are invited to view the two free displays from Lemon Quay.
Thanks to generous support from the local community, the £3 voucher scheme will also return this year. Vouchers will be available to collect from 6.30pm at the Lemon Street end of Lemon Quay (opposite the Hall for Cornwall).
