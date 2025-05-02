Across England, 74 per cent of people who tried to get an NHS dental appointment in the last two years were successful, but in the South West it drops to just 65 per cent, the lowest in the country. Even worse, many people aren’t even trying. Nearly half of adults surveyed hadn’t tried to get an NHS dental appointment in the past two years and a quarter of them said it was because they didn’t think they could get one. That’s shocking. It speaks volumes about how broken the system has become.