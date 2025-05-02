Alongside our campaigning this week, I’ve been out and about on so many visits across our constituency (timed well with a beautiful week of wonderful sunshine!) I was privileged to be invited to celebrate Wadebridge Foodbank’s official reception of the King’s Award, in recognition of the vital services they provide to the town and its surrounding areas. To celebrate, I officially submitted an Early Day Motion (EDM) with the House of Commons, celebrating their achievement and congratulating all volunteers for the selfless and incredibly important work they do. It was a wonderful evening, and it was lovely to meet so many of their volunteers and talk about some of the challenges the foodbank is facing. Thanks again to the entire team for their hospitality, and for inviting me along to share the evening with them.