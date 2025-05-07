IT was an eventful day for Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service on Tuesday, May 6, with three incidents in the Bodmin and Wadebridge area.
At 12.22pm, fire crews were called to reports of a tractor on fire in the Burlawn area of Wadebridge. Two crews from Bodmin and Wadebridge Community Fire Stations attended the fire, which saw a vehicle ‘well alight’. It was later confirmed that the fire was accidental in nature.
A spokesperson for Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said: “Two crews from Bodmin and Wadebridge attended a call to a tractor on fire. The vehicle was well alight on crews arrival. Two breathing apparatus and two hose reels were used to extinguish the accidental fire.”
Just over an hour later, at 1.25pm, crews from Bodmin Community Fire Station attended a second fire near Bodmin in the open, which was extinguished using hose reels and beaters.
The spokesperson continued: “One crew from Bodmin attended a call to an area of embankment alight alongside the A38 in the Colesloggett area. The fire measured ten by five metres and was extinguished using one hose reel and beaters.”
In the third incident, crews from the two fire stations attended a more unusual incident in the evening, this time involving a man trapped by a golf buggy which required the use of the crews and manual handling to release him after he was trapped by his right foot.
The spokesperson for Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said of this incident, which occured at around 5.26pm: “Crews from Wadebridge and Bodmin attended an incident involving a person trapped by a golf buggy. One male casualty was trapped by his right foot, released by crews using manual handling. Casualty handed over to the critical care team.”