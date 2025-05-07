A NEW project, aimed at connecting people with nature through art, has been launched in the Tamar Valley National Landscape.
Chef Jo Tytherleigh, photographer Hanna Collins and poet Matt Bryden have been commissioned by Tamar Valley National Landscape as part of their national Nature Calling project, and will be welcoming refugees and asylum seekers into the Tamar Valley over the next few months.
The project entitled ‘Rooted: A journey through Land, Story and Belonging’ will include three walks around different parts of the Tamar Valley and two sessions at Harewood Farm, Calstock, where the group will grow and share food that will form part of a celebration event at the end of the project.
Through writing, photography, artwork and sound recordings, participants will be supported and guided to capture their experience in the Tamar Valley, along with the benefits that interacting with nature bring.
Jo Tytherleigh, from Harewood Farm, said: “As the grower and chef for Rooted, I’m excited to help create connection through food.
“Working with the soil, growing ingredients, and cooking together is a powerful way to build trust and belonging. I’m looking forward to sharing delicious meals, shaped by the group, using what we grow.
“The garden and kitchen will be spaces of care, creativity and homecoming.”
The groups will arrive by train on the Tamar Valley Line, and will be accompanied by a member of the team from Devon and Cornwall Refugee Support.
Tressa Thomas, wellbeing and education lead, said: “This project will be of great benefit to people who are in the process of seeking asylum here in the UK.
“We hope that these sessions will give the participants confidence to explore the Tamar Valley independently, and use it as a place to breathe and just be.”
The £2-million Nature Calling project is funded by Arts Council England, Defra and National Landscapes in England.