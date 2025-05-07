ST Mary’s Parish Church in Callington has announced they will be unable to fly a flag for VE80 day.
The Union Flag has been missing from the church since the flag pole on St Mary’s suffered damage in recent storms.
The pulley from the top of the 30-foot mast became detached and despite attempts by the fire service to investigate and find a solution, none has been found to date.
Now the local church is asking the community for help in the search for expert advice to get the issue sorted.
In the meantime, the bunting will be hung in the church to celebrate VE80 on Thursday, May 8 with a a civic service at 11.15am followed by a cream tea and singalong with donations welcome.