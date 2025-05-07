He added this week, (Tuesday, May 6): “Obviously we’ve spoken to other groups, but not really about an alliance. Reform are the largest group, albeit by just two seats, so they deserve the chance to form an administration. If they do, they do. If they don’t, then we’ll have to have further conversations. It’s all about ensuring for the next four years there’s an administration that will look after the people of Cornwall in a secure and stable way.”