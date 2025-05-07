FOLLOWING her re-election for a third term on Cornwall Council, Councillor Jane Pascoe has pledged to continue working tirelessly for the people of Liskeard South & Dobwalls.
Cllr Pascoe successfully defended her seat in last week’s elections, holding off a strong challenge from Reform UK candidate Andrew Field.
She was one of just seven Conservatives to remain in office after her party lost a whopping 39 councillors across the county. She topped the polls with 939 votes (41%) with Andrew Field (Reform) 735, Simon Cassidy (Labour) 239, Bonnie Soanes (Liberal Democrat) 198 and Piers Revell (Green Party) 154.
Speaking after the result, Cllr Pascoe thanked residents for their continued trust and promised to push forward with a number of important local projects.
“I’m incredibly grateful to be given the opportunity to serve again,” she said. “Thankfully, the hard work paid off and I am really pleased that the residents had the faith in me to return for a third term.
“As always, I will continue to work tirelessly and do my best for the people I serve, but it’s going to be odd down there [in Truro]. I don’t know if there is enough experience coming in, so it’s going to be difficult.”
Among the key items still on her agenda are the long-awaited redevelopment of the Liskeard skatepark, ongoing efforts to secure a stable future for the town’s post office, as well as the revitalisation of the cattle market site.
However, the election night was bittersweet for Cllr Pascoe, who expressed her sadness at the loss of her fellow Liskeard councillor and colleague, Nick Craker., who lost his Liskeard Central seat to Reform UK’s Kevin Grey.
“My colleague in Liskeard Central will be hugely missed,” she said. “We worked together, very much in tandem, on all things in Liskeard. He will be hugely missed and achieved some amazing things.”