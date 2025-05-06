A SENIOR Cornwall councillor has fiercely condemned the decision to raise tolls on the Tamar Bridge and Torpoint Ferry, calling it a ‘punitive’ blow to local residents.
From May 12, drivers will face increased charges to cross the river linking Cornwall to Plymouth – a move Councillor Andrew Long, Mebyon Kernow member for Callington and St Dominic, says will hit residents in South East Cornwall hard.
“I am really disappointed that the UK government has rubber-stamped these punitive increases while failing to take any responsibility for the upkeep of the Tamar Bridge – a bridge their road goes over,” said Cllr Long.
The bridge is a lifeline for thousands in East Cornwall who rely on services across the water in Plymouth, particularly Derriford Hospital. With no other major hospital nearby, Cllr Long says the toll increase is effectively a tax on access to healthcare.
“This is a forced tax which makes a mockery of the Health Service being free at the point of use,” he said. “Thousands of Cornish people now have to pay more just to get across the river.”
Long is calling on the incoming Cornwall Council to challenge the decision and demand the government listens to the voices of Cornish communities.
Mebyon Kernow councillors plan to raise the issue at the next full council meeting and are seeking cross-party support.
“This cannot be left to go unchallenged and I will be urging the new council to take the fight back to the government, who are clearly not listening to the voices of the people of Cornwall,” Long insisted.
The toll hike - which will now be £3 for cars who do not have a Tamar Tag concession - has sparked widespread concern, with many fearing it will deepen the divide between East Cornwall and vital services in Devon.