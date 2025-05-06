NEW Cornwall councillor for Saltash Tamar, Keith Johnson, says he is looking forward to the day when Nigel Farage steps into No.10 following a momentous few days for Reform UK in the local elections.
Cllr Johnson will be one of 28 new Reform councillors set to take their place on full council in Truro following the confirmation of results in Bodmin recently.
He takes over the running of the division from Sheila Lennox-Boyd (Conservative), who after eight years serving the town, only accrued 419 votes. She finished behind both Cllr Johnson (596) and Sarah Martin (Liberal Democrat) on 550.
Others candidates were Jane Suter (Labour) 224 votes and Beverly Gordon (Independent) who, despite not even wanting to stand for the county elections, still manage to accrue 43 votes in her favour.
Commenting following his success, Cllr Johnson – who was one of eight Reform Uk candidates to win seats in the South East Cornwall area – said: “I’m really pleased, not just for myself, but for the party as a whole. I’m looking forward to the day when Nigel Farage steps into No.10 – we’re on our way!”
Battling for one of the three seats within Saltash, Cllr Johnson spoke of what he had learned from those living within the town whilst out canvassing in the past few months.
“I think there is a need for adult education,” he said. “They’ve closed the adult education centre down – not just here, but around the whole South East Cornwall area – so I’d like to get that up and running again as soon as possible.
“The tolls is another area. I’d like to try and reduce tolls – or scrap them – but it seems to be a never-ending battle. Crime is the other area, there seems to be an awful lot of complaints in this area, so as a council I’m hopeful we might be able to do a bit more in the way of getting some orders issued.”
In a campaign he described as ‘tough’, Cllr Johnson acknowledged the hard work starts now.
He added: “There is plenty to do, but the biggest thing on my mind is the £1.3-billion pound debt and trying to get that down because until we get that down, they are still going to keep on closing down services. That’s got to be the number one priority..”
As for taking on his new role, Cllr Johnson – who currently runs a successful property re-development business – said: “It’s a great feeling and I am really pleased. It was close [the election] only 46 votes in it – and it was a really hard campaign, particularly as there are lots of people still again Reform and what the party stand for. I’ve had to cut through that and get the votes.
“I’ve got to work with Saltash Town Council, it’s part of my job, it’s not that I can’t. I’m hoping they can give me their matters of business to take forward to the council and support the town council as much as I can.”