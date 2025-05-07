PEOPLE living in Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly are in line to benefit from a major boost to their local GP services, as part of a nationwide investment aimed at transforming primary care.
Thanks to a new £102-million government initiative, more than 1,000 GP surgeries across the country will undergo critical upgrades, making way for nearly 85,000 more appointments each year.
Surgeries across the country will receive vital funding to create additional space to see more patients, boost productivity and improve patient care, following years of neglect.
These improvements will ease pressure on surgeries that currently struggle with limited space, despite the demand for more appointments. Many practices in the region have been working under tight conditions in outdated buildings, making it difficult to see as many patients as they could.
This new investment will allow surgeries to expand their capacity and use their space more efficiently, ensuring that more people can be seen quickly and in comfort.
The investment is part of the government’s broader Plan for Change, which aims to bring more care into local communities and reduce pressure on hospitals. It also comes with a recruitment drive for 1,500 additional GPs and new reforms to cut bureaucracy, helping staff focus on patient care.
Health and social care secretary, Wes Streeting, said: “It will be a long road, but this government is putting in the work to fix our NHS and make it fit for the future. These are simple fixes for our GP surgeries but for too long they were left to ruin, allowing waiting lists to build and stopping doctors treating more patients.
“It is only because of the necessary decisions we took in the Budget that we are able to invest in GP surgeries, start tackling the 8am scramble and deliver better services for patients. The extra investment and reform this government is making, as part of its Plan for Change, will transform our NHS so it can once again be there for you when you need it.”
Cornish residents have long reported challenges in booking appointments, with some facing weeks of delays. The Patients Association has welcomed the move, highlighting that more accessible and modern facilities are exactly what communities have been asking for.
Rachel Power, chief executive of the Patients Association, added: “The investment in improving GP surgeries is a much-needed step towards better access to care closer to home. Our reporting shows nearly one-third of patients struggle to book GP appointments, and we have long highlighted what matters in healthcare facilities: truly accessible spaces where everyone receives care with dignity. The potential for 8.3-million additional appointments from these refurbishments will make a real difference to communities waiting for care.
“Crucially, it delivers on what patients themselves have called for: modern, accessible spaces that support high-quality care. We look forward to seeing these upgrades rolled out, with a continued focus on ensuring patients everywhere get timely support in settings that support their dignity. This investment represents a meaningful step toward realising what patients have long been asking for.”