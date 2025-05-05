A HUGE send off was held on Sunday, May 4, for retiring Cornwall councillor Dorothy Kirk at Gunnislake Parish Hall.
Dorothy has represented the area as Labour member for the Calstock division on Cornwall Council for the past 12 years.
She stood down as a Cornwall councillor at the elections but remains a member of Calstock parish council.
A surprise party was held for her at Gunnislake Parish Hall, organised by Dorothy’s daughter-in-law Katie Kirk.
Many friends, fellow councillors and people Dorothy has helped over the years were at the surprise do.
Among those present were Calstock parish crier Hilary Fairhurst, who recited a special ‘cry’ for Dorothy, South East Cornwall MP Anna Gelderd and Dorothy’s eldest son Paul, who had made the trip from London to be at the party.
Dorothy was escorted to the party by her second son David, who revealed just before they came in what to expect.
Katie Kirk said: “We felt that Dorothy’s decision to step down from Cornwall Council should not go unmarked and I just had a hunch that one or two people might feel the same way.
She added: “Dorothy, your remarkable qualities have inspired us all.You have helped many many people, when they have been at their most alone and vulnerable. In your role as Cornwall councillor you have been there for them.”
David Kirk observed that his mother’s commitment to fight for local people and issues had been there long before she became a councillor. He recalled what had been known in Gunnislake as ‘the battle of Fosters Field’ in the 1980s when locals battled to save the parish open space from being taken over by housing developers.
Paul Kirk said: “I’m extremely proud of my mum and extremely proud of all her achievements and her commitment to the local people. She has never lost sight of that. It has never been about anything else for her.”
Dorothy’s tenacity in fighting for the interests of South East Cornwall in County Hall, far away in Truro, was honoured in a special poem written by Cornish poet, Bard – and former Cornwall councillor - Bert Biscoe, who read it out at the party.
Among her achievements are measures to make the A390 safer and the establishment of the Woodland Centre in Gunnislake as a community centre.
She has also helped with bringing Gunnislake Parish Hall back into use.
Among those speaking was Nat Jasper, who said that she had moved to the village more than 30 years ago. She helped her when she was in a difficult relationship and later helped her daughter, a single mother find housing.
Dorothy was moved to tears, adding: “My children were born here and went to school here. I regard it as an incredible honour to have represented this community with its warm beating heart and its lovely people and that extra piece of Cornishness that makes it such a special environment. Thank you all for helping me have a very enjoyable and satisfying life for the past 12 years.”