New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 21 of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to 13 restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Cherry Blossom at 9 Market Place, Padstow, Cornwall; rated on April 29
• Rated 5: No 6 at 6 Middle Street, Padstow, Cornwall; rated on April 29
• Rated 5: Miss Mollys Tea Room at Mollys Tea Room, Former Dolcoath College, Dolcoath Road, Camborne; rated on April 28
• Rated 5: Beach Box Mawgan Porth at The Beach Box, Mawgan Porth Hill, Mawgan Porth, Newquay; rated on April 24
• Rated 5: Pendennis Castle Cafe at Cafe, Pendennis Castle, Castle Drive, Falmouth; rated on April 17
• Rated 4: Baba Gurgur at 4 Little Castle Street, Truro, Cornwall; rated on April 28
• Rated 4: The Roasting Room at 65c Bank Street, Newquay, Cornwall; rated on April 14
• Rated 4: Dollies Cafe And Bar at Dollies Cafe & Bar, 33 Molesworth Street, Wadebridge, Cornwall; rated on April 11
• Rated 4: Shantys at Sennen, Penzance, Cornwall; rated on April 11
• Rated 4: Trelawney Garden Centre Carriages Restaurant at Trelawney Garden Centre, Sladesbridge, Wadebridge, Cornwall; rated on April 11
• Rated 2: The Galleon at The Galleon Cafe, Dunders Hill, Polzeath, Wadebridge; rated on April 14
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And five ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: The Frog And Bucket at Frog & Bucket, South Petherwin, Launceston, Cornwall; rated on April 30
• Rated 5: Notter Bridge Inn at Notter, Saltash, Cornwall; rated on April 29
• Rated 5: The Wishing Well at TR26; rated on April 29
• Rated 5: The Sloop Inn at Sloop Inn, The Wharf, St Ives, Cornwall; rated on April 28
• Rated 3: St Austell Football & Social Club at Afc St Austell Ltd Clubhouse, Poltair Road, St Austell, Cornwall; rated on March 15
Takeaways
Plus three ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: St Ives Pizza Company at Unit 7c, Penbeagle Industrial Estate, St Ives, Cornwall; rated on April 28
• Rated 5: Crumplehorn Shop And Food Hub at Crumplehorn Shop, Polperro Car Park, Longcoombe Lane, Polperro; rated on April 4