A family-run toy business in Saltash has found an unlikely saviour in the form of Chinese retail app Temu.
Mark Crowhurst launched 'Mcslots' 12 years ago, selling action figures and model cars with help from his wife and daughters.
The 59-year-old saw sales drop over the past year and so in April, he decided to upload a small selection of his toys to Temu, an online marketplace based in China.
Mark said that within 48 hours of listing products, he began receiving orders and within months, his daily orders were up more than 40 per cent.
He said: "Temu is the saviour of our business. Without it, we would have had a tough summer.”
One of Mcslots' best-selling toys - a recreation of the Ghostbusters' 'Ectomobile' - sold more on Temu in six weeks than it did across all other platforms in 2024.
Encouraged by the performance, Mark said he’s working to list the rest of his product catalogue on the platform as orders roll in during the festive period.
