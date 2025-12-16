SALTASH Town Mayor, Cllr Rachel Bullock, is inviting residents to step back in time for a night of nostalgia at her 1980’s quiz, taking place on Saturday, January 17, 2026, at Isambard House, Saltash.
Doors open at 6.45pm for what promises to be a fun-filled evening celebrating the colour, music and memories of the 1980s.
Teams will be tested on their knowledge of the decade while raising funds for the mayor’s charities for 2025/26, Saltash Youth Network and Memory Box.
The evening will also feature a raffle and a prize for the best fancy dress, so guests are encouraged to embrace the theme with legwarmers, neon and shoulder pads.
Places can be booked via Eventbrite. A minimum £5 donation per person is payable on the door (cash only).
