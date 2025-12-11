SALTASH Town Council has opened a tender for the internal refurbishment of Saltash Library, with work scheduled to start on March 1 and conclude by July 31.
The project, valued up to £30,000, covers library, lounge, and reception-area furniture improvements.
Contractors interested in submitting proposals can access guidance via the invitation to tender document on contracts finder or the town council website.
The council say they are seeking competitive quotations under a below-threshold works procedure, offering an open opportunity for local and national suppliers to contribute to improving facilities at this key community space in Saltash (PL12 6DX).
