For those looking to soak up the Christmas spirit, the festival offers Outdoor Carols on Fore Street from 4.30–5.30pm, hosted by Redeemer Church, followed by a dazzling Lantern Parade (6pm) and fireworks (6.15pm) display to light up the evening sky. Families can also enjoy Festive Photo Fun (1-3.30pm), capturing perfect holiday memories against a specially decorated backdrop.