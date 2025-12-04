SALTASH is set to welcome the festive season with its annual Christmas Festival on Saturday (December 6), promising a day of family fun and entertainment.
The event’s programme is packed with activities to delight visitors of all ages. Shoppers can explore the bustling Street Market (1pm), while crowds can watch Santas on Bikes (1pm) or participate in the Santa Fun Run (2.30pm).
Dog lovers are in for a treat with the first-ever Santa Paws (3.30pm), a festive fancy dress competition with two categories: Best Dressed Dog and Best Dressed Dog and Owner duo.
For those looking to soak up the Christmas spirit, the festival offers Outdoor Carols on Fore Street from 4.30–5.30pm, hosted by Redeemer Church, followed by a dazzling Lantern Parade (6pm) and fireworks (6.15pm) display to light up the evening sky. Families can also enjoy Festive Photo Fun (1-3.30pm), capturing perfect holiday memories against a specially decorated backdrop.
Young treasure hunters can join the Christmas Treasure Hunt by picking up a free entry form from the Redeemer Church stall at the bottom of Fore Street, then searching for hidden clues in local shop windows.
Visitors can also explore Saltash’s heritage with Guildhall open to view the Saltash Chronicles (10am - 3pm), the Festive Opening of the Heritage Museum and Elliott’s Shop, a Christmas Trees Festival at the Church of St Nicholas and St Faith (10am - 7pm) and the Makers’ Market at Saltash Studios (1pm - 7pm).
Organisers expressed gratitude for the support of Saltash Chamber of Commerce, Saltash Town Council, Saltash Scrapstore, and China Fleet, as well as event partners Tamar Trotters, Diverse Events CIC, Redeemer Church, Ansom Events and FTAS Group, whose contributions have helped bring the festival to life.
With something for everyone—from festive shopping and dog fancy dress to carols and fireworks—Saltash Christmas Festival promises a magical start to the holiday season.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.