Inspired by Looe’s maritime heritage and working harbour, the campaign reimagines the classic carol The Twelve Days of Christmas, replacing the familiar verses with a celebration of the unsung teams who protect, serve, rescue, clean and care for the town.
What started as a single song has grown into a year-round tribute, forming the beautifully designed 2026 United by the Sea Community calendar, which honours twelve essential service teams across 12 months.
The calendar highlights the extraordinary work of local people. One memorable feature, “ten nurses caring,” celebrates the dedication of Liskeard and Looe community district nurses and Looe’s Old Bridge Surgery staff, who kindly gave up their lunch break for the calendar photo shoot.
The calendar also showcases Looe’s sporting excellence, from Looe Town Football Club’s league champions to the town’s Pilot Gig rowers, whose Men’s A crew claimed their sixth consecutive World Championship title.
Looe’s community teams have even gained national recognition. The BBC series Beyond Paradise, filmed extensively in the town, has featured firefighters, RNLI crews and several ferrymen, helping shine a wider spotlight on Looe’s dedication and resilience.
To complement the calendar, Looe’s Keltique women’s choir has performed and recorded the new “Fishmas Anthem,” bringing the reimagined verses to life in full festive attire.
The calendar is on sale across Looe at both Co-op stores, Looe Guildhall Market, Botel, Chennai, La Piccola, New Peking Garden, Ocean & Earth, The Pier Café, The Sardine Factory and Yamas.
All proceeds will support future Creative Looe initiatives, ensuring the Fishmas project leaves a lasting legacy and continues to celebrate the community spirit that makes Looe unique.
More information is available at www.creativelooe.org
