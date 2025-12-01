LISKEARD came alive as huge crowds gathered to celebrate Lights Up 2025, marking the start of Christmas in the town.
Organisers hailed the event a triumph, with families and friends enjoying a day packed full of music, parades and festive cheer.
Celebrations began at the old Cattle Market with the lively Cat’s Eye Morris dancers, followed by the colourful Cavalcade of Nonsense lantern parade through the town. Rainbow Circus helped add magic with their stilt walkers and canopy performance.
Excitement rippled through the crowd as the Christmas tree on The Parade burst into light, after which followed a dazzling fireworks spectacle.
Throughout the day, families explored the Cornish Christmas Trail, visited the museum and library, as well as enjoying festive treats, bringing the community together in the true spirit of the season.
All things bright and beautiful for these participants in the parade as part of Liskeard Lights Up. (Picture: Jon Harris Photography)
Torpoint Sea Cadets were among those performing as Liskeard welcomed in the start of Christmas in the town (Torpoint Sea Cadets)
Liskeard mayor, Cllr Christina Whitty stopped off at the town's museum which formed one of the stops for the family trail. (Picture: Terry Whitty)
There were some spectacular and colourful displays that took part in Liskeard's Lights Up proceedings. (Picture: Jon Harris Photography)
Fireworks light up the sky as crowds gathered on Liskeard's parade for their annual Lights Up proceedings. (Picture: Jon Harris Photography)
