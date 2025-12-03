TWO people have been taken to hospital following an accident near Looe earlier today (Wednesday, December 3).
The two-vehicle collision took place on the B3252 around Morval at around 11.30am this morning.
The road from the Hessenford turn off to the Bindown turn off was closed in both directions while police were at the scene.
A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said “We were called shortly before 11.30am following a report of a two-vehicle collision on the B3252 around Morval, near Looe.
“The ambulance and fire service both also attended the scene and a road closure was put in place.
“Two occupants of one of the vehicles have been taken to hospital. The road has since reopened.”
