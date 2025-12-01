POLICE in St Austell have offered some thoughts online about Christmas presents – after an increase in reports of young people aged under 16 riding electric motorcycles.
Officers posted a warning with the line, “Christmas present thoughts”. They said the electric motorcycles in question can accelerate quickly and reach speeds of up to 60mph.
They warned that because of this, the machines can pose a real risk of serious injury.
As a consequence, the police are discouraging people from buying the electric motorcycles as presents in most circumstances.
The police said online: “We appreciate that it is that time of year when parents and relatives are thinking about presents for their children. The neighbourhood team have seen an increase in interest and reports of use of electric motorcycles (not e-bikes or electrically-assisted pedal cycles) by young people.
“These motorcycles, which are usually Talaria or Surron branded ones, are being sold online on Facebook Marketplace and Ebay.
“These types of motorcycles are classed as motor vehicles and need to be registered with the DVLA, insured and subject to an MOT in order to be used on a road or public place. Riders need to have a valid UK driving licence.
“If the police stop any of these motorcycles being ridden illegally on a road or public place, the rider will be prosecuted for motoring offences and have their motorcycle seized.
“The motorcycles are capable of rapid acceleration and speeds up to 60 mph which pose a real risk of serious injury and harm to those riders who are under 16 and not experienced in handling motorcycles. They also pose a real risk of serious injury and harm to other road users and pedestrians.
“Unless riders are being supervised by a responsible adult on private land, we would discourage these motorcycles being a potential present for children under the age of 16.”
